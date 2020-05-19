T5 Data Centers makes first foray into Europe with Cork data centre project
T5 Data Centers has entered the Europe data centre market for the first time with a project in Cork, Ireland.
The US-based developer, which has delivered over 100 mission critical facilities in its native country, is to work with JCD Group at the 32.5-acre site.
An initial 7MW build is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 but the campus has planning permission in place for a 32MW, 323,000 sq ft data centre.
See also:
- Turkey strikes deal with Airbus for $7bn supply of aircraft parts by 2030
- The WEF launches the first Global Centre for Cybersecurity in Geneva
- Magazine: Business Chief, Europe edition - January 2018 issue
Ireland has benefited from a low corporate tax environment and uncertainty over Brexit to grow into a hub for data centres projects, with the likes of Facebook and Apple operating facilities.
"Now is the perfect time for T5 to build [email protected] as our springboard into Europe," said Pete Marin, CEO & President of T5 Data Centers.
"Cork is a growing technology hub with a great talent pool and robust infrastructure. We expect [email protected] to attract European customers seeking a new location for their enterprise operations, and for U.S. companies seeking a European data centre presence.
"This is the next phase of T5’s global expansion strategy and shows our commitment to serve our customers wherever they need us."