T5 Data Centers makes first foray into Europe with Cork data centre project

T5 Data Centers has entered the Europe data centre market for the first time with a project in Cork, Ireland.

The US-based developer, which has delivered over 100 mission critical facilities in its native country, is to work with JCD Group at the 32.5-acre site.

An initial 7MW build is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 but the campus has planning permission in place for a 32MW, 323,000 sq ft data centre.

Ireland has benefited from a low corporate tax environment and uncertainty over Brexit to grow into a hub for data centres projects, with the likes of Facebook and Apple operating facilities.

"Now is the perfect time for T5 to build [email protected] as our springboard into Europe," said Pete Marin, CEO & President of T5 Data Centers.

"Cork is a growing technology hub with a great talent pool and robust infrastructure. We expect [email protected] to attract European customers seeking a new location for their enterprise operations, and for U.S. companies seeking a European data centre presence.

"This is the next phase of T5’s global expansion strategy and shows our commitment to serve our customers wherever they need us."