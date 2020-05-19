Article
T5 Data Centers makes first foray into Europe with Cork data centre project

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
T5 Data Centers has entered the Europe data centre market for the first time with a project in Cork, Ireland.

The US-based developer, which has delivered over 100 mission critical facilities in its native country, is to work with JCD Group at the 32.5-acre site.

An initial 7MW build is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 but the campus has planning permission in place for a 32MW, 323,000 sq ft data centre.

Ireland has benefited from a low corporate tax environment and uncertainty over Brexit to grow into a hub for data centres projects, with the likes of Facebook and Apple operating facilities.

"Now is the perfect time for T5 to build [email protected] as our springboard into Europe," said Pete Marin, CEO & President of T5 Data Centers.

"Cork is a growing technology hub with a great talent pool and robust infrastructure. We expect [email protected] to attract European customers seeking a new location for their enterprise operations, and for U.S. companies seeking a European data centre presence.

"This is the next phase of T5’s global expansion strategy and shows our commitment to serve our customers wherever they need us."

