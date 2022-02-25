Telenet: Learning from Netcracker to improve IT capabilities

Telenet provides Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions to enable customers to get the most out of their digital lives and businesses.

Liberty Global, Telenet’s parent company, provides media, telecommunications and entertainment services with seamless connectivity, diverse entertainment options and optimal business solutions.

Liberty Global is a successful merger and acquisition business, and Telenet similarly enhances its services by investing intelligently and ambitiously. By scaling its business, Telenet brings superior connectivity and entertainment services to its customers and aligns with Liberty Global’s drive to grow and innovate.

Telenet acquired BASE in 2015 to offer mobile services and expand its offerings within telecommunications: “It was important to have a fixed and mobile network presence as part of our FMC strategy, and one of the reasons Telenet looked to acquire BASE was for its mobile network,” said Gérald Demortier, Chief of BASE Tribe.

With its customer-centric approach, BASE continuously challenges the mobile market by launching dynamic products and services to meet the changing needs of customers.

To streamline the operations of both the Telenet and BASE brands, Telenet embarked on a strategic partnership in 2017 with Netcracker, a leading provider of digital BSS/OSS and orchestration solutions.

“The partnership with Netcracker is a strategic one because we are completely reshaping the IT back office with them for both brands,” said Demortier. “It's very important to understand that the time to market for us is crucial, especially in the mobile-only market. Netcracker’s rapid response time in resolving issues and managing requests is key to achieving our goal.”

Mitat Kizilelma, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Netcracker, also commented on the partnership: “Our relationship with Telenet exemplifies how vital close collaboration, evolving technology and comprehensive strategy are in supporting digital transformation.”

He added: “We quickly saw Telenet’s ambition to grow, and with those changes to their offerings and their growth in residential and business subscribers, it required a very close and trusting relationship to ensure Telenet’s IT infrastructure was up to the task.”

For Telenet, it was incredibly important to find a partner that had extensive experience with operations within Telenet’s field.

“Netcracker challenged us when we were thinking we should deviate from using out-of-the-box solutions but were equally supportive when we really had to deviate due to local legislation,” said Micha Berger, Telenet’s Chief Technology Officer.

Telenet has integrated Netcracker to accelerate its future development. Despite it being a learning curve for both companies, Berger explained: “Once we started the transformation program, we could see we would be able to tackle any challenges due to having the right expertise on both sides.”

He concluded: “We learned a lot from Netcracker, and they took the knowledge from our project to other customers. We’re fortunate to have a positive atmosphere and relationship where everyone grows and learns.”

READ THE FULL TELENET DIGITAL REPORT HERE