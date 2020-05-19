Uber launches in Kampala, Uganda

Today, Uganda joined Uber’s growing African network. Kampala is now the 462th city in the world to receive Uber’s transportation network.

Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa says, “We’re really excited to be launching Uber in Kampala, a world-class African city. We are inspired by the city’s rapidly developing infrastructure and spirit of entrepreneurship and look forward to giving people in the city an affordable, easy and flexible choice to move around the city safely and reliably.”



Uber cited Uganda’s fast-growing economy and youthful population as reasons for operating in Kampala. The World Bank predicts that the Ugandan economy is growing at an upward trajectory. The bank also notes that Uganda is one of the world’s youngest populations, with 700,000 new people entering the workforce in a year

Lits adds, “At Uber, we are proud to connect millions of global citizens every to affordable and reliable rides. By offering a friendly and reliable complement to existing transport options, we can help improve urban mobility in Kampala. We are mindful of the city’s current traffic congestion, and we aim to be part of the solution in improving it, while creating new, fruitful opportunities for drivers. Ultimately, we hope to reduce the strain on the city’s roads, and minimise the environmental impact of traffic congestion that is part of a growing economy.”

To celebrate Uber’s launch in Kampala, Uber will be providing free rides in Kampala. Cost free rides can be accessed on the Uber app between 1pm 2 June 2016, and midnight on Sunday 5 June 2016.



