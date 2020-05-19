This is Ultraleap, winner of Tech Innovation of the Year

As the UK Tech Awards announces its winners, Business Chief takes a closer look at the winner of best tech innovation of the year award, Ultraleap.

[Image: Jass Sarai, Partner, UK Technology, Media and Telecoms Industry Leader, PwC; Anders Hakfelt, Ultraleap (winner); Sean Duffy, Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms, Barclays; and Babita Sharma (awards presenter), UKTech Awards]

Ultraleap is a company that specialises in “creating touch in mid air” through hand tracking and mid-air haptics. Ultra Leap is a partnership of two companies: Ultrahaptics, a virtual touch technology company that creates the feeling of touching air without the use of controllers or wearables; and Leap Motion, a 3D hand tracking solution, which has been used by over 300,000 developers worldwide and can now be downloaded into VR sets.

“Driver safety is paramount as cars become more connected. The ability to track the user’s hand and give feedback for gesture commands reduces the mental load for infotainment controls, helping drivers to remain safe on the road,” said Stefan Marti, Vice President of Future Experience, HARMAN.

“We’re building a company that will break down the barriers between physical and digital and connect people and technology in new ways. Ultraleap is the epicentre of an interaction revolution that will open up limitless worlds to everyone.” Steve Cliffe, President & CEO

Originally from Bristol, the team now has over 150 employees across the world, with a location also in Silicon Valley. Ultraleap are working with a number of other clients and partners to build creative and immersive entertainment: Arrow, Bosch, Dell, Harman, IGT, Intel, Nike, and Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire.

[image: ultraleap]

