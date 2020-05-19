Valorem chooses RNRG to support wind resource assessment activities in Africa

Renewable NRG Systems (RNRG) announced today that it has supplied complete resource assessment packages to French developer VALOREM, in order to support its renewable energy project development activities in Africa.

RNRG designs and manufactures measurement equipment for the global renewable energy industry. VALOREM is currently building a pipeline of five wind and solar farms at various development stages, totaling at around 100 MW spread across various north African countries. The French company is also positioned as a service provider in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“RNRG offers genuinely complete measurement systems, which are very valuable to us. The quality of these packages, combined with the outstanding support service provided, are the key factors that contributed to our decision to collaborate with RNRG,” said VALOREM senior engineer, Romain Barbot.

The complete systems selected include towers, data loggers complete with communications and autonomous power modules, Class 1 sensors, booms, cables, winches and ginpoles.

“RNRG is our one-stop shop,” explained Barbot. “They greatly simplify our logistics. For instance, centralized shipping reduces customs issues. The packaging is compact, and anchoring RNRG’s tilt-up TallTowers™ is quite easy. We do not use concrete, which facilitates both on-site installation and local acceptance. In addition, it is sometimes possible to change the distance between mast and anchors, and this flexibility has been crucial on a couple of occasions. RNRG’s after-sales services are very effective and provide the help necessary for instrument configuration, custom clearance papers, and any other issues.”

VALOREM has been active on the African continent since 2010. A number of African countries boast significant wind resources, and their governments are enacting new regulations to boost the development of renewables and rebalance their energy mix away from fossil energies. By investing in renewables, these countries can also minimise the dependency of their economies on unstable fossil fuel revenues. Large metropolitan areas are generally well grid-connected, allowing for effective wind farm deployment.

“Working with such an experienced project developer is a pleasure for us. It ensures that our equipment will deliver its full potential, and that is a great reward in itself. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration for a long time,” concluded Dave Hurwitt, VP of Global Marketing and Product Management at RNRG.



