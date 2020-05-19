Vattenfall selects Alfen for energy storage system

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has selected Alfen to deliver a 20 MWh energy storage system for a new project in Uppsala.

Having built up a successful working relationship on two prior occasions, the two companies both expressed their satisfaction at being able to collaborate once more:

“We are proud to be selected by Vattenfall to supply our battery energy storage system, as a continuation of our long-standing relationship on both EV charging and energy storage,” said Stephanie Schockaert, Sales Manager at Alfen.

“Our prior projects for Vattenfall, that include a 3 MWh energy storage system at the Prinses Alexia Windpark in the Netherlands and a 12 MWh energy storage system as part of a new hybrid solar and wind farm, position us well to also successfully deliver this project.”

Similarly, Tina Ivarsson, Project Manager at Vattenfall, commented, “We are looking forward to working with Alfen on this project due to their extensive experience and the involvement of supplier Sebab.”

Bolstering grid capacity

The development of the project is expected to provide needed support to Uppsala’s grid and mitigate capacity issues.

Connected to operator Vattenfall Eldistribution, Alfen’s energy storage system will aid congestion by preventing electricity ‘bottlenecks’ and allowing surplus power to be stored for later use instead of simply being wasted.

The system has been based by Alfen on BMW car batteries which are then arranged to form its ‘The BatteryConnect’ grid management solution.

“Storage of electricity will play an inevitable role in our energy grid. It is needed to match energy production against consumption and to stabilise the grid due to increasing decentralised generation and the growing penetration of electrical vehicles.

“Already today, industrial battery storage is frequently used to mitigate the risk of the unpredictability of renewable energy sources,” said Alfen on its website.

