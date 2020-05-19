Article
Technology

[Video] Lufthansa Close to Launching Hybrid-Power TaxiBot Towtruck at Frankfurt

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Lufthansa has announced that its new hybrid-power towtruck for taxiing aircraft could win regulatory approval for commercial use within the next two months, bringing with it a potential to save €1.9 million a year in long haul operations at Frankfurt airport.   

Europe’s second-largest airline revealed the progress of the TaxiBot project at an industry event, which is part of a wider programme to transform the Frankfurt hub, the third-busiest on the continent.

The new towtruck is the product of several participating companies. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., French ground-handling equipment maker TLD Group and the Lufthansa Engineering & Operational Services unit are all involved in the building of the machine.

It is designed to push airliners back from airport gates as normal, but rather than leave the plane to taxi to the runway using its own power, the towtruck takes it to the runway under the guidance of the pilot’s remote control with the jet engines switched off.

This new procedure would result in 85 percent less fuel being used and would also reduce noise by more than half. It is more time efficient, speeding up gate clearance by two minutes. Lufthansa also said that the new routine would reduce risk of jet vortexes sucking in foreign objects which might damage engines.

The €15.7 million upgrade programme at Frankfurt airport involves the running of ground vehicles on alternative energy sources in order to reduce fuel costs, emissions and noise. The new TaxiBot is built with a diesel-electric engine and is awaiting certification.  

Watch the video below of tests carried out last summer. 

Nando'sDean Pillay
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability