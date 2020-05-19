Vodafone extends Afrimax partnership into Zambia

Today, Vodafone and Afrimax Group announced a new partner market agreement for Zambia.

Vodafone will collaborate with the 4G telecommunications operator to offer high speed 4G data services via the Vodafone Zambia brand. The non-equity agreement promises market-leading customer services and a high quality network.

Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Stefano Gastaut said: “We are delighted that Zambia will be joining the Vodafone partner market community as the next stage in our agreement with Afrimax for sub-Saharan Africa. We look forward to bringing the best high-speed 4G data services to consumers and businesses in Zambia.”



Vodafone Zambia’s roll out will involve the opening of Vodafone branded retail stores. These will be bolstered by a network of distributors and resellers. The stores will offer a full range of 4G handsets and devices.

Lars Stork has been appointed by Afrimax as CEO of Vodafone Zambia, which will be headquartered in Lusaka.

The launch in Zambia builds further on the framework agreement between Vodafone and Afrimax. The deal was announced in November 2014, and planned to co-operate and explore potential partner market opportunities in various sub-Saharan territories. As part of the agreement, Vodafone and Afrimax have partnered to launch 4G services in Uganda.



