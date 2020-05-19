Zayo Group opens 'Brexit' data centre in next stage of Europe expansion

Zayo Group is to open its first data centre in the United Kingdom, which will comply with Brexit-related data sovereignty laws.

The US-based IT infrastructure firm, which turns over $2.2bn per year, will open the 30,000 sq ft, 3.6MW facility in Feltham, only a matter of minutes away from Heathrow Airport to the west of London.

According to Zayo, the growth in consumer content, mobile business services, technology businesses and webscale cloud providers is driving demand for colocation space in London.

See also:



"This new data centre strengthens our commitment to the UK, providing customers with an excellent option for colocation and high-capacity fibre connectivity," said TJ Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo’s zColo business segment.

"This facility will offer low-latency connectivity to Slough, city centre, and even around central London for connection directly to France and the rest of Europe. We look forward to delivering high-compliance, network-neutral solutions from our growing European platform."

According to the 'Data Economy Report' recently released by data centre giant Digital Realty, the UK data centre market could be worth up to $135bn by 2025.