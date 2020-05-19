Video
Technology

32 Cool Things About the Tesla Model X

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Car buying website Edmunds takes you on a tour of the new Tesla Model X, showing off 32 cool features in two minutes. Falcon doors, autonomous driving, doors that open for you, and a frunk. The line up of features is impressive. 

Find out more: http://www.edmunds.com/tesla/model-x/2016/long-term-road-test/

www.Edmunds.com is a car-shopping website driven to make car buying easy, posting frequent videos of the latest models on the market. 

