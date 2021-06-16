ExcelRedstone IBC

Video
June 16, 2021
Consistent, reliable wireless connectivity between people and technology is an essential component of the Smart Building environment. From business calls to social media, text messaging and video conference calls, the need for a reliable, secure cellular network has never been greater. Watch our latest In Building Cellular short film, and learn how ExcelRedstone can keep your business connected. For more information please email [email protected] or visit https://www.excelredstone.com/smart-b...