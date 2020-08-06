Video
Corporate Finance

How Does The Stock Market Work?

By Jack Grimshaw
August 06, 2020
undefined mins

In the 1600s, the Dutch East India Company employed hundreds of ships to trade goods around the globe. In order to fund their voyages, the company turned to private citizens to invest money to support trips in exchange for a share of the profits. In doing so, they unknowingly invented the world’s first stock market. So how do companies and investors use the market today? Oliver Elfenbaum explains. 

Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0

#Alex Ninaber#Taurus Group
Digital Strategy

Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East

Technology

Eurofiber: Laying the foundations for a digital society

Technology

Design and improve experiences with Qualtrics XM