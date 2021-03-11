How We Tread Right (HWTR) is The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) new 5-year sustainability strategy. TTC, TreadRight and our brands have not diverted from our commitment to sustainable and regenerative practices, despite the challenges currently faced by our industry. We have continued our efforts to further integrate sustainability into our operations, in preparation for what is needed now more than ever: a better return to travel. How We Tread Right is our blueprint to sustainability and will guide our strategic and philanthropic efforts to #MakeTravelMatter​, through 11 goals developed to address the environmental footprint and community impact of our business and operations. These 11 goals are anchored to The United Nations Global Goals.

