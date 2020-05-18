In Focus: DEWA's services for People of Determination

DEWA celebrates reaching 3,039,247 people between 2015 and 2019 to provide an inclusive environment for People of Determination.

Over the last five years, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has sponsored: 48 programmes, 28 sponsorships and 20 social initiatives for People of Determination.

Breakdown of people reached:

DEWA’s social responsibility initiatives - 31,521

DEWA’s sponsorship - 3,007,726

Total - 3,039,247

Since beginning its pledge to empower People of Determination, the government organisation has redesigned all of its facilities and buildings to achieve 100% compliance with the Dubai Universal Design Code.

To read the full article about DEWA's recent achievement, check out our most recent story on Business Chief Middle East!

For more information on business topics in the Middle East, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.