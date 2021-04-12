Video
Leadership & Strategy
Quality Engineers Hit Production Quality Targets With SAS Production Quality Analytics
By SAS Software
April 12, 2021
undefined mins
Quality engineers are dealing with skyrocketing scrap rates. By combining data integration, automation and analytics, they can meet their goals. SAS Production Quality Analytics delivers a new way to achieve higher manufacturing quality at a lower cost
