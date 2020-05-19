Solaris Offgrid - the modular solar solution for developing countries

Solaris Offgrid has a mission: to expand the impact of Solaris Tanzania and deliver modular and affordable solar energy across the developing world.

2016 saw Solaris Tanzania bring electricity to more than 5,500 people. This year, the organisation is setting its sights higher still. Solaris aims to impact 10 times more people through both Solaris Tanzania and partners of Solaris Offgrid in Senegal, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, and beyond.



