A strong UNRWA in a challenging world

UNRWA’s role is essential in providing vital services for the well-being, human development and protection of more than 5.6 million Palestinian refugees. On 23 June, Jordan and Sweden will host a Pledging Conference is to mobilise political and financial support to UNRWA, meet resource requirements for 2020, and act collectively to secure its needs for 2021 and 2022. Funding predictability, multi-annual support and innovative financing will be very much a part of the discussions.