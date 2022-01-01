Profile Picture

George Hopkin

Editor of Technology Magazine

Profile Picture

I've been writing about technology since the late '80s, tapping out my first reports on a then state-of-the-art Amstrad PCW. Just the one drive, nothing fancy.

When I moved into business journalism, it was only a matter of time before technology became my natural beat, which led to three decades of tech reporting around the world.

PR and marketing people can reach me at [email protected] -- I'm looking for OG CxOs who have cracked codes and are happy to share the playbook with the world.

Follow on LinkedIn
Follow on Twitter

Company Reports by George Hopkin

View All

Interviews by George Hopkin

View All

Videos by George Hopkin

View All