GoTyme Bank: bringing financial inclusion to the Philippines

A new bank arrived in the Philippines this year. But don’t expect to see brick-and-mortar branches appear on the streets of Manila, because the new brand, GoTyme Bank, has a unique approach for a new kind of consumer.

Instead of opening the doors of physical branches, GoTyme Bank’s launch will be marked by the appearance of special kiosks in supermarkets across the nation to help tech-savvy Filipinos make the move to mobile banking and financial services offered by the new venture.

A partnership between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital banking group Tyme – which operates across Asia and South Africa – GoTyme Bank is to be led by Nate Clarke, President and CEO, and one of the founding members of the Tyme group.

GoTyme Bank will provide secure and easy onboarding through both an app and digital kiosks, the latter of which will be conveniently located throughout the Gokongwei Group’s mall and retail footprint.