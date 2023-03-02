Tom Swallow

Profile Picture

My passion for writing—and all things creative—accelerated as I climbed the ladder from Editorial Assistant to Editor in under 18 months. In that time, I've had the pleasure of writing various content types from B2B content for web and social media, to interview industry executives on topics, such as technology, supply chain and procurement, fintech, mining and energy, and sustainability—including e-mobility, net zero and ESG discussions. This allows me to craft features and long-form articles on high-level executives and the companies they work for to promote their business achievements.

Dialight creates a safer workplace with industrial LEDs

Dialight, the world-leading provider of Industrial and Hazardous application LED lighting, puts health and safety at the forefront of their ESG message

Feedzai - fighting financial crime with a RiskOps approach

Richard Harris, Head of Advisory at Feedzai talks about the current financial risk landscape and the evolution of RiskOps in banking and digital payments

Meet Audi’s Digital Solutions Partner: Modus Create

Patrick Sheridan, CEO of Modus Create, explains how a shared passion for emerging technology and open source culminated in a profound partnership with Audi

Make the connection between supply chain and sustainability

Esther Murdock and Isabel Spence of Banner highlight shared values with the SmartTogether consortium and the Guy’s and St Thomas’ procurement partnership