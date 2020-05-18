Article
Corporate Finance

Another major plant for Jubail

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Saudi Butanol (SaBuCo), a joint venture of local petrochemicals firms Saudi Kayan Petrochemical, Sadara Chemical and Saudi Acrylic Acid Company (SAAC), an affiliate of the National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) and Sahara Petrochemicals, is expected to start trial operations at its 2 billion SAR ($533.2 million) plant in Jubail in the third quarter of 2015, according to a statement from Tasnee.

Construction of the plant is ongoing currently, however testing of the plant’s performance will take between three and six months and will test equipment, plant operations and production efficiency through technical licensing and contracts, it said. The plant will have a capacity of 330,000 tonnes a year of n-butanol, a type of alcohol used to make other chemicals, and 11,000 tonnes a year of iso-butanol.

Located at Tasnee's petrochemical complex Jubail Industrial City, the butanol plant will serve paints and coatings industry in Saudi Arabia, and is said to be first ever butanol plant in the Middle East.

TasneeSaudi ButanolJubailSaudi Kayan
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability