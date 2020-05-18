Deadline extension for Islamic Economy Awards

The deadline for the 2016 Islamic Economy Awards has been extended to 11 August.

The award is an initiative from the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) to recognise sharia-compliant innovative, world-class business concepts that contribute to the social and economic welfare.

The winners will be announced at the Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES) held on 11 and 12 October 2016.

Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Chamber and Board Member of the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre said: “The public reaction to the Islamic Economy Award has been overwhelmingly positive; individuals and business have been increasingly heeding the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to turn Dubai into a capital of Islamic economy.

“To that end, the application deadline for the Islamic Economy Award has been extended to give a chance for the largest number of qualified candidates who have made their mark on the Islamic economy – and played their part in pushing it forward – to come forward, share their success stories, and inspire countless others.”



The jury this year includes four new members: Dr Mohammed Daud Bakar, Chairman of Shariah Advisory Council at Bank Negara Malaysia & Securities Commission (Malaysia), Jad Toubayly, Director of Fund Placement & Corporate Finance Division at Greenstone Equity Partners (UAE), Zulkifly Said, Director General of the Islamic Tourism Centre of Malaysia (Malaysia), and Abdullah Turkistani, Director of Islamic Economics Centre (Saudi Arabia).

The eight key categories of the Islamic Economy Award 2016 include financial and economic categories, such as Islamic Finance, which comprises Islamic microfinance, SME and venture capital financing, corporate or sovereign sukuk issuing entities, takaful and re-takaful, Islamic banking, and Islamic fund management; as well as SME Development (technology, incubation, training, infrastructure and SME ecosystem development). There’s also the Food and Health category, i.e. agriculture, ingredients and manufacturing, retail, logistics, research, product development and food services, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the August 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine