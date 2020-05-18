Banking technology summit takes place in September

The largest banking technology and innovation summit gets underway in Dubai next month. Organised by Expotrade, the sixth edition of the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit will be held on 5 and 6 September at Palazzo Versace, Dubai.

Focusing on the latest banking techniques and innovations impacting the Middle East region’s banking sector, the summit will bring together renowned regional and international bankers to deliver thought-provoking sessions on innovative practices that will enable a transformation in the way banking is done.

The first day of the summit will witness Maciej Salata, Business Solution Manager, Comarch deliver a session on Enhancing the Corporate Banking Experience, or How to Delight your Business Customers, followed by ADIB’s Chief Operating Officer, Sagheer Mufti presenting on the topic Business Continuity, Backup & Recovery Provisioning: The Importance of Being Prepared.

Providing a comprehensive view on practical tools and innovative strategies that can be implemented in the banking sector will be sector specialists Sohail Zubairi, CEO, Dar Al Sharia Islamic Finance Consultancy; Siamak Amirghodsi, VP - Data Management & Advanced Analytics, OCC; Roshdi Osman, Deputy CISO, Banque Saudi Fransi and Barbara Biro, Digital Transformation – EMEA, Citi speaking on innovation in structuring Islamic banking product; blockchain; digital currencies and the future of banking in 21st century; developing security strategy for the digital age and retail banking innovation in the Middle East respectively.

Across two days, expert industry leaders Aref Al Ramli, Head of Digital Banking, Mashreq; Marwan Elnakat, eBanking & eCommerce Director MEA, Gemalto; Sudhesh Giriyan, COO, Xpress Money Chris Rottner, Sales Director SEMEA, VMware AirWatch; Mudit Saxena, Head of Retail, Commercial Bank of Dubai; Zubair Ahmed, SVP, Head of IT & Business Innovation, Emirates Islamic will participate in interactive panel discussions broadly focusing on technology transforming the banking sector.

The summit provides a unique platform to over 450 senior GCC bankers to develop new opportunities for business growth, learn from leading industry thought leaders on trends and best practices, participate in panel discussions and get a hands-on experience on some of the newest innovative solutions designed to make banking simpler and efficient for the consumer.

The banking innovation lounge will witness leading banking technology solutions providers such as Comarch, Pinpay, IMTF, Gemalto, VMware, ApPello, Konica Minolta, MDSap, Wacom and TOC biometric amongst many others, showcasing the latest technology enabled transformative banking solutions to senior banking executives from within the GCC region.

