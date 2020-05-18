Article
Corporate Finance

Dubai’s GDP set to rise in 2017

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The Government of Dubai has said it expects a $680 million budget deficit in 2017, which will have minimal impact on public debt levels.

The Moody’s report said that the deficit set out in Dubai’s 2017 budget late last year is driven by a 2.8 percent annual drop in revenue and a 26.6 percent increase in infrastructure spending.

The rise in infrastructure spending will support the construction industry and GDP growth at a time when most GCC governments are reducing spending.

Dubai is likely to see its GDP rise to 2.9 percent from the previously estimated 2.4 percent in 2016. According to the report; “Moody’s doesn’t expect the 2017 deficit (0.6 percent of GDP) to have a material impact on the government’s debt levels”

The total spending is set to fall around 1.3 percent in 2017, with the 26.6 percent rise in capital expenditure to AED8.1 billion set to offset any slowing in growth.

However, the report also pointed out the extent of Dubai’s pubic debt, which is currently at 128.7 percent of GDP in 2015 and still rising.

Moody’s said it expects total public debt will rise gradually to 30 percent by 2018.

Dubai GDPThe Government of Dubaibudget deficit Moody's report
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability