Article
Corporate Finance

Lego-owners acquire Merlin Entertainments for £5.9bn

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Kirkbi Invest, Kristiansen family’s private holding and investment firm and the owner of Lego, has announced its acquisition of Merlin Entertainments.

The UK-based theme park operator, which owns Legoland and Madame Tussauds, has been acquired by the Kirkbi Invest-led consortium for £5.9bn (US$7.48bn).

The consortium also includes the US-based private equity company Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan.

“As the long-term owner of the LEGO® brand and as a strategic shareholder in Merlin since 2005, we have great pride and passion for this amazing company, its management team and its employees,” commented Søren Thorup Sørensen, CEO of Kirkbi.

SEE ALSO:

“With a shared understanding of the business and its culture, we believe that this group of investors has the unique collective resources necessary to equip Merlin, including the LEGOLAND® Parks and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centres, for their next phase of growth.”

“We are committed to ensuring LEGOLAND® and the other activities in Merlin reach their full potential, which we believe is best pursued under private ownership, in order to deliver fantastic experiences to visitors of all ages around the world.”

“We are pleased to partner with KIRKBI and CPPIB to acquire a business we know very well,” added Joe Baratta, Global Head of Private Equity at Blackstone.

“We are prepared to commit the substantial resources required to support the long-term objectives of Merlin, which will require significant investment to ensure its long-term success.”

legoBlackstoneKirkbi InvestMerlin Entertainments
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability