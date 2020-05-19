Article
Corporate Finance

Spanish hotel group Hispania could be acquired by Blackstone for €1.9bn

By Jason Harris
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to Bloomberg, Alzette Investment, a Blackstone investment subsidiary, may be set to acquire Spanish hotels company Hispania in a deal worth €1.9bn.

Soros-backed Hispania is reportedly looking at a number of options regarding a potential sale, such as bids from Tristan Capital Partners, and it has also been speculated that Blackstone is looking to acquire the entirety of the hotels group.

See also:

Alzette has reportedly agreed to buy 16.65% of Hispania from Soros-backed funds of QP Capital Holdings and QPB Holdings in a deal worth €17.54 per share, totaling €315.4mn.

However, it will now look to wholly acquire Hispania, a company that has two third of its operations in the hospitality industry, for in a deal totaling €1.9bn that would see Blackstone paying this same price per share.

The offer follows a number of Spanish investments from Blackstone, including its acquisition of HI Partners in October 2017 and its purchase of a 51% stake in Banco Popular’s €30bn real estate portfolio.

Alzette InvestmentBlackstoneHispaniaMergers & Acquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability