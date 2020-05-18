Article
Corporate Finance

Mayhoola for Investments to increase fashion holdings with Balmain

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Qatari investment fund Mayhoola for Investments is to take over Balmain, a French fashion house.

French newspaper Les Echos has reported today that Mayhoola for Investments has offered €485 million for Balmain, which is currently 70 percent owned by the heirs of Alain Hivelin, the company’s former CEO.

Pierre Balmain founded the label back in 1945, after several years working for Lucien Lelong, alongside both Christian Dior and Hubert de Givenchy. 

Mayhoola for Investments already owns Valentino, which it bought from UK private equity firm Permira for €700 million back in 2012. It also paid £27 million for a stake in British handbag company Anya Hindmarch in the same year.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

 

Mayhoola for InvestmentsQatari investment fundQatar Investment FundBalmain take over
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability