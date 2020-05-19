New travel insurance policy covers acts of terrorism

Holiday makers and business travellers can now take out travel insurance to cover acts of terrorism.

Safe-Journey, the UK’s first terrorism travel insurance policy, has launched, providing cover for not only those who are directly impacted by acts of terrorism, but also the many thousands of travellers who are nearby or planning to visit the affected area imminently.

The unique cover offered by International Travel and Healthcare called Safe-Journey is designed to complement existing travel insurance policies and features cover for cancellation, which allows those no longer wishing to travel to cancel their travel plans to destinations where an act of terrorism has just taken place, or if a traveller finds themselves in an area affected by terrorism to curtail their trip – benefits which are not offered by traditional travel insurance. Furthermore, Safe-Journey will assist with return travel arrangements.

The Safe-Journey product will work alongside traditional travel insurance and will also offer benefits for travel delay, personal possessions, withdrawal of services, evacuation and emergency temporary accommodation if where you are staying is close to where an act of terrorism has taken place, medical expenses, medical repatriation, death and permanent total disablement in the event of an act of terrorism, whether you are travelling for business or for leisure.

Safe-Journey cover for a two week single trip is similar in price to a couple of cups of coffee (£4.60), while an annual multi-trip policy costs £13.92. There is no upper age limit, and no medical screening is required. Policies for couples and families are also available.

This unique and innovative product was developed by a team led by managing director Kate Huet, following the high-profile global terrorist attacks in Tunisia, Bangkok, Sharm El Sheikh and Paris in 2015. Huet saw that there was a need for an insurance policy which provides cover for those not only directly affected by terrorist attacks, but also those indirectly affected.

Safe-Journey will be available for purchase online from www.safe-journey.com, insurance intermediaries and price comparison websites.

Kate Huet comments: “The number of travellers affected by terrorist attacks has increased dramatically over recent years and there is now a clear need for an insurance policy that will provide comprehensive cover in the event of terrorism for the UK’s travellers and holidaymakers – a true first in the UK travel insurance market.

“Travel insurance plays a vital role in assisting consumers when they are in need, and Safe-Journey will give UK travellers the extra peace of mind knowing that they are financially protected in this changing world.”

