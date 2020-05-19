Article
KLM and Heineken team up to serve draught beer on flights

May 19, 2020
Dutch national airline KLM will be serving draught beer on its flights after developing a solution with Heineken that counters problems caused by air pressure.

The idea of serving beer on draught at high altitude was believed to be an impossibility, but the two companies have solved the problem with a new ‘brew lock’ keg. Whether this method results in the same taste as draught Heineken on the ground is yet to be seen.

Increased air pressure on the aircraft in effect replaces the role carried out by carbon dioxide, and the beer is served in 250ml glasses, the standard measure in the Netherlands. KLM is expecting the offering to be available to customers sometime in August as it awaits clearance by aviation authorities.

For passengers travelling in economy seats there will be disappointment, as this initially is designed as a perk for passengers in business class only.

KLM has some way to go to reach the ultimate heights of luxury offered by Middle Eastern airlines. Etihad offers an entire private apartment on board some of its jets, an area called The Resident. 

Business travel in EuropeEuropean travel industryKLMHeineken
