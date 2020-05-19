Application sent from Kenya Airways to expand joint venture with KLM
Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), has sent its application to the Tanzanian competition watchdog in a bid to expand its joint venture with KLM to include Air France.
The airway applied to the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), which invites views on enhanced mergers and joint venture amendments.
KQ’s flights to Tanzanian cities include Mwanza, Kilimanjaro, and Dar es Salaam, with KLM flying to Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam from Amsterdam.
“The FCC has received a notification of an exemption to an agreement between KQ, KLM and Air France on airline business,” noted the agency.
“The FCC is currently investigating the intended agreement,” it added.
The carriers aim to co-operate on several commercial points – such as marketing and sales – as well as aligning and coordinating ticket prices, and potentially exchanging staff.
