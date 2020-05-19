Kenya airways launches non-stop flights to Cape Town

Kenya Airways has announced the launch of non-stop flights to Cape Town. The flights will leave from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Cape Town, South Africa.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Vincent Coste said: “We are indeed very proud to increase our frequencies to South Africa to cater for the growing number of our customers who travel between Nairobi and Cape Town.

In addition to enhancing Africa integration, this new route will be beneficial to the tourism industry as it establishes vital links with our global network.”



The airline shared that the launch of these flights to the second most populated city in South Africa adhered to their strategy to strengthen its presence and connect Africa more, allowing the opportunity for tourism and growth.

Currently, the airline operates seven weekly flights to Cape Town. Four flights via Livingstone, Zambia, departing Nairobi every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and three weekly flights via the resort town of Victoria Falls Falls on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Kenya and South Africa have always been important trading partners, and a number of South African Firms have expanded into kenya. Thousands of Kenyans also travel to South Africa regularly.