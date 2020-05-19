Kenya Airways, Air Madagascar, and Air Austral sign MoU to grow networks in Africa

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the African national carriers, Kenya Airways and Air Madagascar, and the Reunion Island-based French airline, Air Austral.

The carriers aim to develop a codeshare pact in order to boost their networks in Africa by exploring connections between the continent and the island in the Indian Ocean.

“Improving access to the Indian Ocean islands is the goal that this agreement seeks to achieve,” stated Sebastian Mikosz, Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways.

“Our customers will have better access to Mayotte, La Reunion, domestic Madagascar and Kenya as well as other destinations beyond our respective hubs.”

Kenya Airways is targeting leisure segments through the agreement, while Air Madagascar aims to reach new destinations.

Through the codeshare pacts, Air Austral aims to expand its business on the continent through Kenya Airways’ connections.

Kenya Airways recently made a deal with American aircraft manufacturer Boeing to create access for the African Airline to its spare parts and on-demand services network.

The airline has become the first on the continent to gain access to Boeing’s consumable and expandable services.

The deal between the two firms aims to increase the carrier’s turnaround time through Boeing delivering efficient maintenance operations for its fleet.

“This programme will provide unparalleled support for our fleet of 737s and 787-8s and we expect to continue to grow our operations with increased reliability and quicker turnaround times,” noted Jan de Vegt, Kenya Airways’ Chief Operating Officer.