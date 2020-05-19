Europe's edition of Business Chief - June issue now available!

The June issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief is now live and available to read HERE.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has always been an innovator and in this month’s lead feature for Europe’s edition of Business Chief, we uncover the prestigious airline’s plans for tackling the industry’s biggest challenge: digital transformation.

Through interviews with two of its technology leaders, Liesbeth Oudkerk and Wim Vollenberg, readers will learn how KLM’s work in its ‘Digital Studio’ incubator is creating solutions that put the needs of both customers and employees at the very forefront of its strategy.

"Our main purpose is to help our employees to do what they do best. Digitising is of course not a goal in itself but it helps our employees to deliver the best service to our customers,” explains Vollenberg.

Also standing out in our June issue is an exclusive interview with Tom Homer, who is leading the European charge for Australia’s biggest telco, Telstra. Dan Brightmore sat down with Homer in London to go over his plans for the continent and how Telstra’s business is sprouting in a variety of directions.

On top of our insights into the key leadership topics of technology, people management and sustainability, our latest City Focus turns the spotlight onto Munich while June’s Top 10 lists Europe’s biggest investment companies.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports boast interviews with, on top of KLM, easyJet, Shell, Digita Oy, Groningen Seaports, Server Farm, Essex County Council, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Raiffeisen Bank International and Talash Hotels Group – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

We hope you enjoy the great content gathered in this month’s magazine and, if you have any feedback, you can find us across social media: @Business_Chief.