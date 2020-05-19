Article
The February issue of the African edition of Business Chief is live!

May 19, 2020
Hello and welcome to February’s Africa edition of Business Chief.

Our first feature this month looks at efficiency in the electric power grid. Dave Bryant, Director of Technology at CTC Global, speaks about the need to improve the capacity, reliability and resilience of the electric power grid to produce a low-carbon world.

Continuing with the theme of efficiency, we look at why operational risk management is vital and where it’s headed, including how advanced analytics and automation will play bigger roles in driving efficiencies in the future.

What’s the key to keeping your best talent? Another important question for any business, and one that Business Chief sets out to answer, with commentary from some of the world’s leading experts.

On the subject of experts, we speak to Sudhesh Giriyan, COO of Xpress Money, after the company announced a partnership with Huawei which could help expand financial inclusion in Africa.

We also speak exclusively to a number of Africa’s top companies about the prescient trends and pressing issues in their industries. Electricidade De Mocambique E P’s Chairman and CEO Mateus Magala discusses Mozambique’s growing sustainable energy potential. Martin Eales, CEO at Rainbow Rare Earths, discusses the firm’s plans to increase production of rare earths in a sustainable and responsible way.

February’s city focus assesses how Cairo is becoming a breeding ground for startups, and we also look at the top 10 IPOs in Africa during 2017.

Enjoy the read!

