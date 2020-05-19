Europe's edition of Business Chief - July issue now available!

The July issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief, featuring a new design, is now live and available to read HERE.

"Digitisation is inevitable, it simply will happen, so it’s better that you take it in your own hands rather than let it happen to you passively."

That’s the informed judgement of Dr Kai-Ulrich Deissner, Chief Financial Technology Officer at leading German telco Deutsche Telekom and interviewee for this month’s lead feature in our July issue of Europe’s Business Chief.

As the company undergoes “the biggest network modernisation” in its history, Deissner gives an overview of its investment in the latest technologies and how it hopes to, in the long-run, benefit financially.

Elsewhere in our newest issue, we discover the secrets of Moneypenny, the UK-based, world-leading communications outsourcing company after Olivia Minnock enjoyed an exclusive chat with Commercial Director Joanna Swash.

Berlin is profiled in this month’s City Focus, with the German business hub attracting more entrepreneurs than ever, while our Top 10 lists the biggest luxury goods companies on the continent.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports boast interviews with, on top of Deutsche Telekom, Adyen, Raben Group, Turkcell Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev, BTG, EvoBits and LOTTE Wedel – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

We hope you enjoy this month’s offering – as ever, if you have any feedback, you can find us across social media: @Business_Chief.