With its value increasing by an impressive 17% to US$64 billion, German provider Deutsche Telekom has become the most valuable brand in Europe.

That’s according to the latest research from Brand Finance which, every year, puts 5,000 of the biggest brands on the planet to the test and ranks them across all sectors and countries to produce its Global 500.

The consultancy also produces more than 100 reports and accompanying ‘top 25’ lists for each sector.

Deutsche Telekom sees off competition from former table-topper Mercedes-Benz, whose brand value rises 8% to almost US$60bn, while another German company, Allianz, rounds off the top three.