Which European nations have the most successful companies?

Even those with relatively scant knowledge of the business landscape could probably reel off many of the biggest businesses in Europe.

But which European nations are home to the companies that make the most profit per employee?

In a bid to establish just that, global fintech group Plus500 analysed the largest companies in Europe (by market cap) and compared their total profit in 2022 with their number of employees.

Researchers were then able to see which countries had the highest number of companies with the largest profit-per-employee in the top 100 list.

