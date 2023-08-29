These are the world's most ethical organisations

Majority of UK companies fail to consider ESG

IG produced its EPI in conjunction with an investor sentiment survey of 4,500 clients based around the world.

It found that just 28% of UK clients said ESG considerations were important to them when making an investment decision, compared to 42% of investors in Australia and 40% in Japan.

Female clients (23%) were more likely to consider the importance of ESG when making investment decisions compared to men (9%).

However, it appears sustainability is becoming an increasingly essential part of investing. Citing data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance (GSIA), the Financial Times previously reported that sustainable investments grew by 15% from 2020 to 2022, accounting for 36% of professionally managed assets across Europe, the US, Canada, Japan and Australasia.

