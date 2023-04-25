Company profile: LVMH – Europe’s first US$500 billion firm

LVMH, the French conglomerate behind iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon and Christian Dior, has officially become the first European company to achieve a valuation of US$500 billion.

The luxury goods heavyweight, whose portfolio of labels also includes Tiffany and TAG Heuer, reached a market capitalisation of €454bn after shares continued to creep up on Monday.

Shares have been skyrocketing throughout 2023, giving LVMH a place among the world’s top 10 most valuable companies.

There is wide acceptance that growing interest in luxury goods in China, following its post-pandemic reopening, has significantly aided the recent boost in revenue and value. A strengthening euro has also contributed.

