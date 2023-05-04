L'Oréal remains world’s most valuable cosmetics brand

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, ranking them across all sectors and countries. The world’s 50 most valuable and strongest cosmetics brands are included in the Brand Finance Cosmetics 50 ranking.

Brand value is defined by Brand Finance as the net economic benefit that an owner would achieve by licensing their brand in the open market, while brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.

L'Oréal reigns supreme in Brand Finance Cosmetics 50

As one of the world’s most iconic names in cosmetics, L’Oréal operates in more than 150 countries and has a global portfolio of more than 30 offshooting brands.

In its analysis, Brand Finance determined that key measures of familiarity and consideration towards L’Oréal have increased, which may be attributed to the company’s digital marketing strategies and enhanced online presence.

By leveraging its enormous social media following – more than 10 million followers on Instagram and almost 450,000 on TikTok – the organisation has enhanced its familiarity among younger consumers, producing visually appealing content and campaigns that are often spearheaded by popular influencers.

Moreover, L’Oréal can boast an innovative and continually expanding product range, a key attribute identified in the investment pillar of its brand strength, for which it ranked fifth in the world.