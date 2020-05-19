Deutsche Telekom launches Germany’s first 5G services

Deutsche Telekom becomes the first company in Germany to rollout 5G technology.

The firm is initially targeting six cities across the nation – first Berlin and Bonn, followed by Darmstadt, Hamburg, Leipzig, and Munich.

In 18 months, the company intends to expand the technology to 20 of the largest cities in the country.

By the end of 2019, Deutsche Telekom intends to install 200 5G antennas across 100 locations.

“We punched our ticket for a 5G future with the spectrum auction. Our goal now is to get 5G to the streets, to our customers, as quickly as possible,” stated Dirk Wössner, Member of the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom and Managing Director of Telekom Deutschland GmbH.

“Nearly three-quarters of our antenna locations in Germany are connected with optical fiber – we're now building on that.”

“Our teams are working hard in every area. Whether we're talking about the network, rate plans, or devices and applications – we're speeding up to get 5G started this year.”

“At the same time, we need a clear regulatory framework and pragmatism from the authorities – particularly when it comes to questions regarding regional spectrum, local roaming, allocation of the auction proceeds, and the approval procedures – which takes far too long in Germany.”