Leag announces billion dollar investment in clean energy

As the global shift towards green energy progresses, companies like German mining and power plant operating company Leag are re-defining parameters of operation.

Leag comprises of two key operating companies and their subsidiaries — Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG and Lausitz Energie Kraftwerke AG — whose portfolio includes mining, refining and generating electricity and heat from lignite.

One of Germany’s largest electricity producers, the company operates mines, power plants and refining plants.