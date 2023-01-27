Germany remains European focal point for large family firms

Germany remains home to many of the world's largest family enterprises, according to the 2023 EY and University of St. Gallen Family Business Index, producing a combined revenue of US$1.13 trillion.

The latest index, which ranks the 500 largest family businesses in the world by revenue, lists Germany as the second-largest contributor in relation to the number of companies, with 78, employing 3.35 million people.

Almost a third of the largest family businesses in EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa) are based in Germany.

The Central European nation is home to the oldest European company in the index - science and technology company, Merck KGaA - while one of the German companies, retailer Schwarz Group, ranks among the top 10 largest family enterprises globally.

Overall, more than half (50.4%) of the companies in the index are based in EMEIA, with a combined revenue of US$3.46 trillion.

This represents 43.2% of the total value of the index. Europe alone contributes US$3.05 trillion of this and in doing so, surpasses the US$3 trillion mark for the first time.

Collectively, the 500 businesses in the EY index generated US$8.02 trillion in revenue, a 10% increase on 2021. This means family enterprises have been growing at nearly twice the rate of advanced economies.





