How Saudi family businesses can be a catalyst for change

When in 1983, Lubna Olayan landed the CEO role in her father’s company, Olayan Financing Co., part of a huge multinational conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, she became the first female leader of a large family business in the country.

And while it would be 18 years before she got her first female colleague, the company now employs hundreds of women – proof of just how far both the business and Saudi society have come.

Since then, women have flooded into the Kingdom’s private sector, with numbers rising exponentially in just 10 years – from 56,000 in 2010 to a staggering 935,508 in 2021.

The Saudi government has led the way with gender reforms, the most impactful of which was outlined in 2017 in Vision 2030, to increase female participation in the workforce to 30%. That target was reached and smashed last year (2022), climbing to 37% female participation.

Among other impactful initiatives is the government-led Women’s Support Fund, which offers employer support in covering a certain percentage of women’s salaries.

But just as the government is an important facilitator for wide-scale change in the Kingdom, so too family businesses have a key role to play in supporting women’s progress – especially given that they make up 64% of private-sector companies, employ 52% of the population, and contribute 32% to the Kingdom’s GDP.

Advancement of women in family businesses

The fact is, because of the family dynamics, these businesses are uniquely positioned to create opportunities for women to advance more quickly. Unlike in other companies, where women may feel shut out of the conversation for leadership roles, women in family enterprises can use their family status to help vouch for themselves.

“Family businesses give women a unique opportunity and entry point because a woman enters business to explore her strength, leverage, sense of purpose and passion,” says Lynne Fleifel, VP for Sustainability and Diversity at Olayan Saudi Holding Company.

“It’s unique for family businesses and what they can offer women. Both men and women enter the business with an equal claim to succession.”

Of course, it hasn’t always been this way, with Saudi family businesses traditionally taking the ‘premiogeniture’ approach of transferring the company from the father to the first-born child and, often, the first-born son.

But increasingly, forward-thinking enterprises are transitioning to a merit-based or objective approach to succession, according to KPMG Saudi Arabia’s The Power of Women in Family Business report, which features insights from 14 female family business leaders in the country.

Olayan Group, the Saudi conglomerate to which Lynne belongs, is a pioneer on this front.

“When my grandfather started the business, he laid out a clear path for men and women family members’ succession based on 100% meritocracy and equal opportunity, pay and promotion.”

Because of this, Lynne says she grew up in a company where you don’t think about men and women’s issues because it is distracting, and where many women hold senior leadership roles, including herself and Lubna Olayan, who was CEO of OFC for 35 years.

Kholoud Mousa, Partner and Head of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at KPMG Saudi Arabia, tells Business Chief that “family businesses have an important role to play in being torchbearers for change”.

More women entering leadership positions at family businesses normalises the idea of having women in C-suite roles, which in turn creates an environment that will spread into non-family businesses and open the door for other women to assume leadership positions, she explains.

Khlood Aldukheil, who has more than 20 years of financial advisory and investment banking experience and is CEO of family-run Erteqa Financial Company, has seen this normalisation work first-hand – in the Kingdom’s banking sector.

Banks started hiring a significant number of women before any other industry in the private sector, she says. After the initial wave of hiring, women being present in the office and being active on deals and projects became normalised.

Once that happened, people in the industry started judging their peers based on their performance rather than their gender.