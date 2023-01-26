SAP results: Cloud revenue grew to €12.56 billion in 2022

Cloud gross profit for SAP was up by: 36% (IFRS); 34% (non-IFRS) and 27% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

Meanwhile, cloud grass margin was up by 2.9 percentage points to 69.4% (IFRS), up 2.3 percentage points to 71.3% (non-IFRS) and up 2.7 percentage points to 71.6% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

SAP said this increase was driven by expanding gross margins across all cloud business models, with efficiency gains overcompensating increased investments into its next generation cloud delivery programme.

SAP has reason to celebrate successful 12 months

Looking at the full year, SAP successfully met all of its financial outlook metrics for 2022.

At the year end, current cloud backlog had expanded to €12.03bn, growing by 27% and 24% at constant currencies.

There was, however, a negative impact on current cloud backlog - by approximately 1.5 percentage points - following the sale of its Litmos business and the winding down of operations in Russia and Belarus.

S/4HANA current cloud backlog increased 86% to €3.17bn, or 82% at constant currencies.

As of December 31, total cloud backlog – which is defined as the contractually committed cloud revenue we expect to recognize in future periods – was up 35% to €34.2bn.

SAP has announced its cloud revenue was up 33% to €12.56bn in 2022 and 24% at constant currencies, driven by double-digit growth across the SaaS and PaaS portfolio.

More specifically, cloud revenue from S/4HANA surged by 91% to €2.08bn, or 79% at constant currencies.