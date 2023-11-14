Cloud is driving IT spending through the roof across Europe

“Cloud services are rapidly increasing in popularity, offering numerous benefits such as flexibility, agility, cost optimisation and enhanced innovation,” comments Josh Boer, VP and Global Head of Sales at the tech consultancy, VeUP.

“It’s expected that demand for cloud will continue to grow in the coming years and, for businesses that wish to keep up with digital transformations happening across the marketplace, tapping into the benefits that cloud environments bring is a must.”

Priorities shift amid economic uncertainty

Clearly, the big focus for companies across various industries over the past 12 months has been harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

It goes without saying, therefore, that the CIO’s focus has also been dominated by AI, which is contributing to the uptick in cloud spending given the related security risks. Budgets must take into account safeguarding measures, in addition to integration.

Gartner points out that this underlines shifting priorities during a period of economic uncertainty as businesses prepare themselves for the future, while increasing their spending on areas such as security and risk management – projected to increase by 16% to US$56 billion in 2024.