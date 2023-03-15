New report: The Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East

The Rise of the CISO

Traditionally, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) has always been seen as a back-office role or one filled only when there was an audit issue or a need to find IT support. They were seen and not heard, and rarely featured within the executive management team, let alone as a permanent agenda item in the boardroom.

As the cloud and cyber threat landscape becomes even more disruptive, cloud security professionals are clearly being listened to, and heard.

Two-thirds of those surveyed say they have an increased voice in the boardroom, almost three-quarters say cloud security is taken seriously enough, and a similar number say they are included in strategic decision-making at their organisation.

This is welcome news for security professionals and suggests a change in perception for a role that was seen as functional rather than strategic – and integral to the sustainability and success of the organisation.

“We need to usher in the new Golden Age of the CISO,” commented Dr Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, who took part in both roundtables.

“In order that we appear among the other members of the board, you really have to talk business, and security as a business enabler. The only way out of troubled waters is with the CISO as the captain of the ship.”

Talent is clearly a key challenge in cloud security, with an estimated 4.5 million vacant cyber security roles globally. This survey says 83% of organisations struggle to fill positions with skilled, qualified security professionals.

“I see attracting and retaining good talent, when it comes to managing security and looking after security for an enterprise, as being very difficult,” said roundtable speaker Dragan Pendić, Director - Cloud Security, G42.