January issue of Business Chief, Africa edition is live!

This month, we speak with the largest mobile vendor in Africa, Chinese manufacturer TRANSSION, regarding how the company has seen its sales grow from 310,000 phones annually to around 80mn in 2016. Vice President Arif Chowdhury discusses how the company came to focus solely on the African market, realising its significant growth potential and its ability to support the need for mobile technology in the country.

“We saw the industry in terms of China and the global technology movement, so we knew the market would really flourish, even in African countries, because mobile phones were a kind of revolution,” he says.

This edition of Business Chief also looks at Johannesburg, and how industries such as mining and retail continue to provide billions in annual revenue for the South African economy. Its growth in the last five years has seen the country ripen with untapped potential, which will provide increased employment opportunities for its citizens.

Following on from this is a look at the economies in Africa which gained the highest increase in GDP in 2016.

Other exclusive insights this month include interviews with Convoy Haulage and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

