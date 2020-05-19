Europe's edition of Business Chief - May issue now available!

The May issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief is now live and available to read HERE.

The Chief Procurement Officer role at Accenture is a big job – but Kai Nowosel, interviewed for our cover feature for this month, has some big ambitions.

“I want to break the mould of traditional procurement,” he told Business Chief in Frankfurt. “Where I want to really take procurement at Accenture is very clear. I want to take it into a full business enablement function.”

Speaking to Andrew Woods, Nowosel talks about a future where man and machine work in harmony and discusses the recent launch of Procurement Plus, the firm’s new offering. The feature also includes some exclusive video from Accenture’s German base.

Elsewhere in our May magazine, Rob Muir – the new Chief Digital Offer at National Express Group – opens up about his plans for technology innovation at the public transport giant, while this month’s City Focus narrows in on Barcelona’s standing as Spain industrial centre.

Our Top 10 this time around identifies the ten tallest commercial buildings on the continent, while we offer further insight into the hot topics of technology, people management and sustainability.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports boast interviews with, on top of Accenture, Keppel Data Centres, Laureate International Universities, Marriott International, McDonald’s, Odense Letbane, Starbucks, Turkcell, Virgin Money and Yandex – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

We hope you enjoy this latest issue and, if you have any feedback, you can find us across social media: @Business_Chief.