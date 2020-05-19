Article
Corporate Finance

Siemens releases Q4 and 2017 figures, year revenues rise to €83bn

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Siemens has released its accounts for the 2017 fiscal year, revealing that the company achieved €83bn worth of revenues.

The figure represents a 4% rise from fiscal 2016, with Industrial Business profit rising by 8% over the course of the 12 months, hitting a figure of €9.5bn.

In its fourth quarter, however, the German conglomerate experienced a €2.2bn drop in its Industrial Business profits due to poor performance in its Power and Gas businesses.

See also:


"Our global team delivered excellent results in fiscal 2017, surpassing even the historic success of last year," said Joe Kaeser, group President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Most businesses are stronger than ever and well equipped for the digital age. Nevertheless, we have to tackle structural issues in some individual businesses.

"There is a lot of work ahead of us in fiscal 2018. We will take advantage of our opportunities in the market and handle challenges carefully, responsibly and rigorously."

The company says that dividends are expected to rise to €3.70 per share, up by €0.10.

Siemens accountsSiemens revenuesSiemens figuresSiemens strategy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability